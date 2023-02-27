Colleyville burglary suspect linked to previous crimes in the city
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - The man Colleyville police arrested after a 5-hour search on Saturday has been linked to previous crimes in the city.
Police arrested 33-year-old Peirre McClendon Sr. on Saturday.
Peirre McClendon Sr. (Courtesy: Tarrant County Corrections Center)
Multiple Colleyville residents called 911 to report a man looking into cars with a flashlight early Saturday morning.
Officers saw the suspect jumping fences through the Stonecrest Estates, Montclair Parc, and Chelsea Park neighborhoods.
After 5 hours of searching police took McClendon into custody.
A backpack found in the area of the suspect contained a pistol, ammo and what police called "burglary tools."
He was charged with evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle with 2 or more convictions and theft of a firearm in connection to Saturday's events.
On Monday Colleyville police announced new charges for McClendon on burglaries from the previous week.
He was charged with 5 additional counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count of burglary of a habitation.
Colleyville Police say more charges could be filed against McClendon.
He is currently in the Tarrant County Corrections Center on $42,500 bond.