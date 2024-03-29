Police search for armed suspect in Colleyville neighborhood

Law enforcement officials from multiple cities are working to arrest an armed suspect in Colleyville.

Colleyville police said officers from the Dallas Police Department pursued the suspect into their city.

Courtesy: Heather Dietel

They now have him surrounded in the 3700 block of Brentwood Drive, but he is refusing to surrender.

Few details have been released about the suspect, who is reportedly wanted for aggravated robbery and carjacking.

Police asked people in the neighborhood to stay inside their homes and lock their doors.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this story.