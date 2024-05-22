Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:39 PM CDT until WED 8:45 PM CDT, Freestone County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Hamilton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:12 AM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:15 PM CDT, Hopkins County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:18 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Red River County
Tornado Watch
until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Fannin County, Lamar County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 11:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Cedar Hill elementary school teacher saves choking student's life

By
Published  May 22, 2024 5:10pm CDT
Cedar Hill
FOX 4

CEDAR HILL, Texas - It’s the end of the school year at Collegiate Prep Elementary School in Cedar Hill ISD.

Myla May’s last few weeks of second grade have been eventful and emotional. 

 "I realize don’t eat while you’re talking, so I’ll never do that again," she said.

The same for educator Kimberly Newman-Curtis.

 "I don’t even know if she understood the extent, seriousness of what was happening," the teacher said.

On May 13 during lunchtime in the cafeteria, Myla was sitting with friends eating and talking.

"I choked on this piece of bread," she recalled. "And then my friends told the teacher, and then she had to do the Heimlich maneuver."

 Myla’s friends became frantic and scrambled to get Newman-Curtis’ attention. She was on lunchroom duty and just a row of tables away. 

 "I just left everything I was doing and went straight to her. I didn’t hear anything else. I didn’t see anybody else. I was just focusing on Myla," she recalled. "I wrapped my arms around her, and I just started pressing."

The piece of bread lodged in her throat popped out. Myla began talking. An ambulance was called as a precaution.

Myla’s mom, Allexis Sanders, was also called. 

"And at that point, I really didn’t process what happened. I just got in the car. I drove straight here," she said. "She’s fine now. Like I said, it can happen to anybody. And if you don’t know what to do, it can be a totally different story."

"In my head, I was thinking it if I hadn’t been there, what if?" Newman-Curtis said. "But I was just grateful and thankful that I was able to do what I was."