Cold weather forces some COVID-19 testing site closures

The cold weather over the weekend forced some COVID-19 testing sites to close. But there are new options open for people this week.

Nomi Health set up a rapid testing site at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

It’s one of the 11 public testing sites the health care company is opening across the state this week.

The location will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

People don’t need an appointment, but the company said signing up ahead of time can help speed up the process.

The option comes at a good time. A couple of other testing sites closed over the weekend due to the freezing temperatures.

Tarrant County Public Health closed its testing site in Bedford Sunday. It’s not clear when what site will reopen.

The testing site at Fair Park in Dallas County also closed Sunday. It will reopen next Sunday.

