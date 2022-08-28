Funeral held for coach killed in shooting at youth football game in Lancaster
article
LANCASTER, Texas - Family and friends celebrated the life of a youth football coach who was killed at a game in Lancaster earlier this month.
Mike Hickmon's funeral was held at the Concord Church in Dallas Saturday.
Hickmon was coaching a youth football team, when police said coaches from both teams got into a fight and Yaqub Talib pulled a gun.
That’s when police said Talib shot and killed Hickmon.
Talib is charged with murder.
His lawyer said the shooting was in self-defense.