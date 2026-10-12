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Co-owner of Arlington's Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue dies at 60

By
FOX 4
Arlington
Published October 12, 2026 7:24 AM CDT
Published October 12, 2026 7:24 AM CDT
Smoke 'N Ash BBQ Co-owner dies at 60
Smoke 'N Ash BBQ Co-owner dies at 60

Smoke 'N Ash BBQ Co-owner dies at 60

Patrick Hicks, a co-owner of Arlington's Smoke 'N Ash BBQ, has died.

The Brief

    • Patrick Hicks, co-owner, of Arlington's Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue, has died.
    • Authorities and family members have not released the cause or exact date of Hicks' death.
    • His family confirms the restaurant team will keep the business running through their grief.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Patrick Hicks, the co-owner who helped open Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue in Arlington, has passed away.

What we know:

The restaurant operates on South Cooper Street near Sublett Road, just south of Interstate 20.

The restaurant shared that Hicks was a husband, father, pitmaster, and the heart of the establishment.

He was 60-years-old. 

Family members said that the restaurant's team will keep the business running as everyone grieves his loss.

What we don't know:

Authorities and family members have not released the cause of Hicks' death.

What they're saying:

Jeffery Botchway, a chef at Smoke ‘N Ash Barbecue, spoke with FOX 4 about Hick’s death. 

"He was a wonderful man. He was a really, really great guy. I would really just say I admired him a lot. He taught me everything I know. All of this is what he started, from waking up, making briskets, and barbecuing – the way he seasoned stuff, everything – he did it, and he showed me how to do it and stuff like that. I admired him a lot. I looked up to him like a father."

The Source: The information in this article comes from Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue.

ArlingtonSmall BusinessFood and Drink