Co-owner of Arlington's Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue dies at 60
ARLINGTON, Texas - Patrick Hicks, the co-owner who helped open Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue in Arlington, has passed away.
What we know:
The restaurant operates on South Cooper Street near Sublett Road, just south of Interstate 20.
The restaurant shared that Hicks was a husband, father, pitmaster, and the heart of the establishment.
He was 60-years-old.
Family members said that the restaurant's team will keep the business running as everyone grieves his loss.
What we don't know:
Authorities and family members have not released the cause of Hicks' death.
What they're saying:
Jeffery Botchway, a chef at Smoke ‘N Ash Barbecue, spoke with FOX 4 about Hick’s death.
"He was a wonderful man. He was a really, really great guy. I would really just say I admired him a lot. He taught me everything I know. All of this is what he started, from waking up, making briskets, and barbecuing – the way he seasoned stuff, everything – he did it, and he showed me how to do it and stuff like that. I admired him a lot. I looked up to him like a father."
The Source: The information in this article comes from Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue.