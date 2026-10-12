Co-owner of Arlington's Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue dies at 60

The Brief Patrick Hicks, co-owner, of Arlington's Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue, has died. Authorities and family members have not released the cause or exact date of Hicks' death. His family confirms the restaurant team will keep the business running through their grief.



Patrick Hicks, the co-owner who helped open Smoke 'N Ash Barbecue in Arlington, has passed away.

What we know:

The restaurant operates on South Cooper Street near Sublett Road, just south of Interstate 20.

The restaurant shared that Hicks was a husband, father, pitmaster, and the heart of the establishment.

He was 60-years-old.

Family members said that the restaurant's team will keep the business running as everyone grieves his loss.

What we don't know:

Authorities and family members have not released the cause of Hicks' death.

What they're saying:

Jeffery Botchway, a chef at Smoke ‘N Ash Barbecue, spoke with FOX 4 about Hick’s death.

"He was a wonderful man. He was a really, really great guy. I would really just say I admired him a lot. He taught me everything I know. All of this is what he started, from waking up, making briskets, and barbecuing – the way he seasoned stuff, everything – he did it, and he showed me how to do it and stuff like that. I admired him a lot. I looked up to him like a father."