Clinic held to help vaccinate educators in Duncanville

article

Hundreds of teachers and school staff in Duncanville ISD got their COVID-19 shots Friday.

The Dallas Methodist Health System hosted a vaccination clinic for the school district.

It’s the first of several pop-up clinics Methodist is putting on for educators in North Texas.

"By having our staff and community vaccinated, we’re able to ensure a safe learning environment for our students and that’s our primary goal. We want to ensure all of our students are able to learn in a safe and healthy environment," said Karin Holacka with Duncanville ISD.

Methodist will begin vaccinating educators in Mansfield and Cedar Hill next week.

The hospital workers will return to Duncanville High School to give second doses in a few weeks.