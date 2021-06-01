Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:15 AM CDT, Red River County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:16 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:23 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:31 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:20 AM CDT until WED 6:32 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:15 AM CDT, Erath County, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:30 PM CDT, Ellis County, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Hunt County

Click on Consumer: Travel fees return

By
Published 
Consumer
FOX 4

Travel fees making a comeback

Consumer reporter Steve Noviello has the latest on travel news.

DALLAS - As travel makes a comeback so are travel fees.

Many airlines and hotels pressed pause on fees during the pandemic to entice travelers. 

Now change fees, resort fees and others are back... plus a few new ones.

You can expect some countries like the Bahamas to charge a fee as high as $70 for a health visa.

And many destinations not only require a COVID-19 test but it has to be from a pre-approved list of partners.

For more consumer stories and updates, Click on Consumer on FOX4News.com or follow Steve Noviello at facebook.com/savemesteve.