Click on Consumer: Travel fees return

DALLAS - As travel makes a comeback so are travel fees.
Many airlines and hotels pressed pause on fees during the pandemic to entice travelers.
Now change fees, resort fees and others are back... plus a few new ones.
You can expect some countries like the Bahamas to charge a fee as high as $70 for a health visa.
And many destinations not only require a COVID-19 test but it has to be from a pre-approved list of partners.
