article

The Brief Cleburne police arrested a 39-year-old woman after she called to report her husband had been shot outside their home Tuesday night. First responders took the 43-year-old man to Texas Health Harris in Fort Worth in critical but stable condition. Police charged the woman with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence and felon in possession of a firearm.



A 39-year-old woman who called to report her husband had been shot outside their Cleburne home now faces multiple charges, police say.

What we know:

Cleburne police and firefighters responded to a shooting at a home on Joslin Street at 9:49 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a 39-year-old woman called and reported that someone shot her 43-year-old common-law husband outside their home.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people in the driveway, including the woman and her husband.

Crews took the man to the hospital. Police said he is in critical but stable condition.

Officers arrested the 39-year-old woman and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said they do not have any additional suspects in the case.

What we don't know:

Cleburne police have not released the names of the woman or her husband.

They also have not shared what led up to the shooting.