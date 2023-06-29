Cleburne ISD names lone finalist in superintendent search

article

A finalist has been chosen for the top spot in the Cleburne Independent School District, south of Fort Worth.

Dr. Coby Kirkpatrick was named the lone finalist for superintendent.

He’s been with Burleson ISD for the past nine years. Most recently, he served as the chief of schools.

Kirkpatrick has more than 30 years of experience in education.

Cleburne ISD will now go through a required three-week waiting period before a final vote to confirm him as superintendent.