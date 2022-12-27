City of Kemp asks residents to conserve water

The city of Kemp in Kaufman County is asking its residents to conserve water.

The city says it needs to cut water usage in order for its plant to build the necessary elevation in its water towers.

Kemp also asked anyone experiencing leaks in their home to turn off the water completely at the customer shutoff, or to call the water department to turn their water off.

Kemp has been under a boil water notice since Christmas Eve due to low system pressure that was caused by a loss of power at the water treatment plant.

That means all residents should boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, ice or even brushing their teeth.

Boiling water ensure that all harmful bacteria and other microbes are killed prior to consumption.

The city says it will notify customers once it is no longer necessary to boil water.