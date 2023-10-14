City of Garland unveils new downtown square

Saturday was a big day for the city of Garland.

There was a big groundbreaking celebration to unveil the grand opening of the Downtown Garland Square.

A recent renovation investment exceeding $25 million added a play area, an event lawn, an urban water feature and more.

There will be a performance by Garland native LeAnn Rimes and a drone show.

The project has been under construction for over two years.

The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.