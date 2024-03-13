Texas bluebonnets already blooming in North Texas

Texas bluebonnets have already started to bloom in Ennis, the Ellis County city that hosts an annual bluebonnet festival each April.

According to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, bluebonnets typically start blooming toward the end of March.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said a combination of the rain and warmer temperatures has led to an early bloom.

Bluebonnets in Ennis

Viewers have been sharing their bluebonnet photos with him for the past week.

The city of Ennis, just south of Dallas, said its famous bluebonnet trails will open on April 1.

The 72nd Bluebonnet Trails Festival kicks off on April 19.

"By April 19, I kinda hope that there’s some left. It isn’t even March 19. That’s a long way to go," Evan said.

Festival organizers assured more bluebonnets would be blooming in April.

In fact, experts at the wildflower center predict it will be an excellent year for the state's flower.

"On a scale from one to 10, this year looks like it could be an eight, for bluebonnets in particular, if not even better," said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s director of horticulture. "This fall and winter we’ve enjoyed adequate rainfall that’s been well-spaced, which is really key to wildflower development."

Bluebonnets typically continue blooming through mid-to-late April.