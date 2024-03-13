Expand / Collapse search

Texas bluebonnets already blooming in North Texas

By
Published 
Ennis
FOX 4

Ennis prepares for annual bluebonnet festival

Spring doesn't officially start for another week but the Texas bluebonnets are already blooming.

ENNIS, Texas - Texas bluebonnets have already started to bloom in Ennis, the Ellis County city that hosts an annual bluebonnet festival each April.

According to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, bluebonnets typically start blooming toward the end of March.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said a combination of the rain and warmer temperatures has led to an early bloom.

Bluebonnets in Ennis

Viewers have been sharing their bluebonnet photos with him for the past week.

The city of Ennis, just south of Dallas, said its famous bluebonnet trails will open on April 1.

The 72nd Bluebonnet Trails Festival kicks off on April 19.

"By April 19, I kinda hope that there’s some left. It isn’t even March 19. That’s a long way to go," Evan said.

Festival organizers assured more bluebonnets would be blooming in April.

Related

Photos show rare 'albino' bluebonnets in Texas Hill Country
article

Photos show rare 'albino' bluebonnets in Texas Hill Country

There are color variations other than white that show up occasionally (like pink) but neither the white flower nor any of the other variants are true breeding plants.

In fact, experts at the wildflower center predict it will be an excellent year for the state's flower.

"On a scale from one to 10, this year looks like it could be an eight, for bluebonnets in particular, if not even better," said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s director of horticulture. "This fall and winter we’ve enjoyed adequate rainfall that’s been well-spaced, which is really key to wildflower development."

Bluebonnets typically continue blooming through mid-to-late April.