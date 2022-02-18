City of Denton ordered to drop its mask mandate

article

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened legal action against the city of Denton over its mask mandate.

Denton recently extended its mask mandate through the end of March.

The policy requires face masks inside daycares, schools, businesses, and city-owned facilities.

While Denton ISD and most businesses don’t enforce the mandate, the city does require its workers to wear masks in common areas while on the job.

Paxton sent a letter to Denton’s interim city manager warning that the rule violates Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.

He ordered the city to end the policy by noon Tuesday or risk being taken to court.

There's no word yet on Denton's response to the order.

