City of Arlington will resume water disconnections
ARLINGTON, Texas - Starting next month, the city of Arlington will resume disconnecting water services for those who cannot pay. However, there are some exceptions.
The city is willing to connect customers to non-profit financial aid resources and set up a payment plan.
This comes after it relaxed policies last March to help those who were hit hard by the pandemic.
But starting Feb. 1, disconnections will resume for those who have past due balances and haven't set up a payment plan.