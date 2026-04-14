Noel Rodriguez Alvarez's mother ruled incompetent for murder trial, ordered to state hospital

The Brief A Tarrant County judge found Cindy Rodriguez Singh incompetent to stand trial for the capital murder of her 6-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. Singh will be transferred from jail to a state mental health facility for treatment, pausing all legal proceedings and parental rights hearings. Noel is presumed dead after disappearing in 2022, but his remains have never been found.



After undergoing a mental evaluation, the North Texas woman who is accused of killing her 6-year-old son in Everman will head to a state mental facility.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh's Arrest

Cindy Rodriguez Singh - Aug. 21, 2025 mugshot | Credit: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

What's new:

A Tarrant County judge determined that Cindy Rodriguez Singh is incompetent to stand trial.

She will remain in the Tarrant County jail until a state hospital room opens up.

Her hearing for the parental rights of her other children will not happen until she can attend.

Everman Missing Boy

The backstory:

Singh is charged with capital murder following the disappearance of her son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez.

The 6-year-old was last seen alive in the fall of 2022. However, police in his hometown of Everman weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Police said Noel's mother lied to investigators and told them he was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and Noel's six siblings left the country on a flight to India. Noel was not on that flight.

Singh was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list and was captured in India in August.

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Her surviving children are now with family in the United States.

Noel is presumed dead, but his remains were never found.

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