Blac Chyna says Rob Kardashian jealousy led to 2016 blowout at Kylie Jenner's home

Blac Chyna testified Wednesday that Rob Kardashian's jealousy led to an argument and false allegations she physically abused him one night in late 2016, but the reality television personality insisted she never harmed her then-fiance and that she spent much of the time being "silly" and "playful."

Chyna, 33, was in her first full day of testimony in the trial of her Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleging that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner lied about Chyna assaulting Rob Kardashian when speaking to E! network executives in order to prevent Chyna from booking a second season of "Rob & Chyna."

Chyna said the tension began the night of Dec. 14, 2016, at Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills home, where the couple had recently begun living together. Rob Kardashian, who Chyna said had frequently checked her text messages from men, accused her of cheating with other people, including her hair stylist, Chyna said.

"This is not going to go well," Chyna said she told herself.

Kardashian sued Chyna in September 2017, alleging she tried to strangle him with a phone charging cord and twice pointed a gun at his head, threatening to kill him that night. Rob Kardashian alleged Chyna was under the influence of drugs and that their baby daughter, Dream Renee -- now 5 years old -- was sleeping upstairs at the time.

Kardashian, 34, dropped the case in February, saying he was doing so for the sake of the former couple's daughter.

Chyna testified that Rob owned the gun, that she took it from a dresser and that it was unloaded. Although she said she handled the weapon, she did not say if she pointed it at Rob Kardashian. She said she was "being silly" while on FaceTime with some of Rob Kardashian's friends and that no one was alarmed by her actions with the weapon.

She also implied she did not want to harm Rob Kardashian with the phone cord and said she was being playful when she ripped open his shirt.

Chyna said her relationship with Rob Kardashian began in January 2016 and that he had been relentless in his pursuit of her.

"He kept trying to reach out to me and then I just gave in," Chyna said.

The two had a lot in common, found they could talk about things like Rob Kardashian's depression, and he proposed to her in her living room with her mother present about the time she became pregnant with their daughter, Chyna said.

Chyna said her "Rob & Chyna" contract paid her $92,500 for each of the six episodes and that her children were also paid for their appearances. She said she and Rob Kardashian celebrated when they found out that the way was cleared for a second season of the show, although defense attorney Michael G. Rhodes said during opening statements that the approval was only preliminary.

Chyna also testified that, prior to the Rob Kardashian relationship, she was herself the victim of cheating when it led to her breakup with rapper Tyga, who is now 32 and the father of her son, now 9. One of the people Tyga began dating was Kylie Jenner, and that relationship led Kim Kardashian to ask Chyna to end what had been a longtime friendship the two had that began when Kim Kardashian posted the plaintiff's photo on Instagram, Chyna said.

Kim Kardashian, sitting in the front row of the courtroom with her mother and two sisters, took notes on a yellow legal pad while listening to Chyna's testimony.

In February 2020, Judge Randolph M. Hammock severed from the current suit Chyna's revenge porn claim against Rob Kardashian and directed that it be tried separately. The claim involves what Chyna's court papers call "humiliating and degrading" photos that Rob Kardashian allegedly posted of Chyna in July 2017. A separate jury will hear that case after the conclusion of the current proceedings.

