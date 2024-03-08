Dallas man, 25, accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times

Dallas police arrested a 25-year-old man they believe sexually assaulted a child multiple times.

Police say they received a cyber tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Conde from Dallas.

Christopher Conde (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Conde was arrested on Thursday evening.

He was charged with sexual performance by a child younger than 14 years old and more charges are pending.

He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $250,000 bond.