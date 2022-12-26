Christmas is over, and many North Texans are looking to get rid of their trees.

There are several cities across the Metroplex with programs for people who are looking to get rid of their live trees.

Dallas

In Dallas you can drop off your tree at the Bachman Transfer Station at 9500 Harry Hines Boulevard.

The tree will be recycled into mulch.

Bedford

Bedford Parks and Recreation is offering free Christmas Tree Recycling for its residents. You can drop your trees off through Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Meadow Park Athletic Complex at 3200 Meadow Park Drive.

Grand Prairie

The Grand Prairie Landfill and IKEA are taking trees through Jan. 9. The Grand Prairie Landfill is located at 1102 MacArthur Boulevard. The IKEA is at 1000 IKEA Way.

North Richland Hills

Christmas trees can be dropped off through Jan. 3 at Green Valley at 7701 Smithfield Road or at the parking lot on the north side of the BISD Plaza located at 6351 Boulevard 26. Residents will be able to pick up mulch from the recycled from the trees from Jan. 5 to 9.