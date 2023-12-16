Thousands of North Texas families get presents during Christmas in The Park event at Fair Park

More than 30,000 North Texas families got the chance to hand-pick brand new gifts, toys, and home essentials during Christmas in The Park at Fair Park Saturday morning.

It’s one of the largest charity events in the DFW area.

For the past 25 years, the line at Dallas Fair Park’s automobile building around Christmastime just keeps growing because no one gets left behind during the holidays.

"We didn’t have money to get anything for Christmas, so this is helping out a lot," Karen Reeves said.

Reeves is a mother of two.

She said she had no choice but to visit Christmas in The Park so that her kids can experience the greatest time of year.

"It brings tears to my eyes to see that we are able to get help from the community," she said. "Everyone that is helping us. Yes, it’s a blessing."

Santa Claus paid a visit and said hello to those who visited.

There were no reindeer in sight to help ole Saint Nick, but many helpers for the event have given back at Fair Park for decades.

"It’s over 9,750 families here today and thousands of children, and it’s just amazing on our 25 anniversary," said S.M. Wright II, president of S.M. Wright Foundation. "And to see the consistency and faithfulness of our sponsors and donors to help us for this event."

S.M. Wright Foundation helps support families in need, whether it be education, hunger relief, and so much more.

"These families do not have the financial resources to keep the home managed because of the escalating prices of food and transportation," Wright added.

But this movement, that started 25 years ago, has sparked family traditions.

"We’ve been coming to Christmas in The Park. My whole family, as long as it has existed, there’s nothing like it in the city, maybe nothing like it anywhere," Cullum Clark said.

This is all done in hopes that other families in North Texas and across the country never have to worry about the holidays ever again.

"It’s hard being a single parent right now," Yesenia Rodriguez said. "It’s really difficult with these times. It’s really going up and the economy like that, but I am very thankful."

About 14% of those families in Dallas County do not have basic needs during this holiday season.

People can still donate for the 25th annual Christmas in The Park at Fair Park until the end of the year. Click here for more information on Christmas in The Park.