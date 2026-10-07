Christian author has history with victim he's charged with physically, sexually assaulting: affidavit

The Brief Seth Day and Heather Thompson Day, best-selling Christian authors from Keene, were arrested on Sept. 24 following an investigation into alleged child physical and sexual abuse. An arrest affidavit reveals Seth Day had sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old victim and threw a cell phone at her face, causing severe bleeding. The victim told police Day had a history of abusing her, and Child Protective Services had previously investigated an incident from Aug. 8 when the victim lived in Midland.



A newly-released affidavit states a best-selling Christian author had a history of abusing the juvenile victim he's been charged with physically and sexually assaulting.

His wife faces charges for allegedly trying to cover the abuse up.

Christian authors arrested in Texas

What we know:

Seth Michael Day, 39, and Heather Marie Day, 39, both of Keene, were arrested on September 24 and booked into the Johnson County Jail.

Seth Day was initially charged with Injury to a Child, a third-degree felony. A charge of Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony, was added after further investigation. He is an assistant professor of psychology at Southwestern Adventist University, where he has been placed on leave.

Heather Day was arrested and charged with Injury to a Child by Omission, also a third-degree felony. She is a well-known Christian author, podcast host and former communication professor, and co-authored the best-selling relationship book I'll See You Tomorrow with her husband.

Documents detail history of abuse

What's New:

According to an arrest affidavit for Seth Day, there is a history of abuse between him and the 14-year-old victim.

The victim told Keene Police the assaults happened on or around September 22, when Seth Day threw a cell phone at her face, causing visible lacerations, bruises, and bleeding.

The victim stated that Day had a history of abusing and assaulting her, dating back to when she previously lived in Midland. Child Protective Services investigated an incident that happened on or around August 8, according to the affidavit.

Investigators stated that Heather Day was present during the incident, was aware of the abuse, and chose not to intervene. The victim also reported that Heather was aware of prior injuries, failed to report them, and tried to conceal the abuse by having the victim wear a face mask and telling medical professionals she did not know how the injuries happened.

The document states that the alleged sexual assault occurred on the same day as the physical assault, and that she and Day engaged in sexual intercourse on her bed.

Police say CPS records confirmed there had been other reports of abuse at the state level. Evidence obtained at Day's residence, including lubricant, supports the victim's outcry of sexual abuse, according to the arrest document.

The other side:

FOX 4 has attempted to contact Seth and Heather Day and their attorney, but have not received a response.

What they're saying:

Dr. Susan Fletcher, a North Texas family psychologist, emphasizes fear makes it difficult for children to begin the process of disclosure.

"It's very difficult for a child to speak openly or disclose things are happening. They are already aware and possibly have even been threatened into not telling anyone," Fletcher tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager.

"Perpetrators come from all walks of life. Sometimes, having a higher status in the community is part of what has allowed them to continue their behavior."

What's next:

Both Seth and Heather Day have bonded out of jail. Per conditions of their bond, they are required to wear ankle monitors and are not allowed to leave Texas.

An emergency protective order preventing the Days from contacting the victim is also in effect.