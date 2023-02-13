It used to be the home of the Texas Rangers, but now with the team playing across the street Choctaw Stadium in Arlington is opening its doors to businesses.

On Monday, The Rangers and Cordish Companies announced the opening of Spark Arlington, a coworking space in what used to be known as the Ballpark in Arlington.

23 businesses have already moved into the space, including the XFL and the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

READ MORE: XFL names 8 teams for its 2023 return

"The opening of Spark Arlington represents a major step in the growth of collaborative business enterprise in the Entertainment District," said Texas Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis in a statement. "It is also another example of how Choctaw Stadium has been successfully repurposed to be a vital part of the development in this area."

The 30,000-square-foot, two-level space has private offices, suites, work stations and more.

The offices overlook the field at Choctaw Stadium.

READ MORE: Texas Rangers’ old ballpark will now be called Choctaw Stadium

New offices are available.

The city says the opening of Spark Arlington is the latest part of the multi-million dollar development into Arlington's Entertainment District, including the Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center and the One Rangers Way luxury residential building.