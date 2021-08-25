Texas Rangers’ old ballpark will now be called Choctaw Stadium
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - The old home of the Texas Rangers is getting a new name.
Globe Life Park in Arlington will be called Choctaw Stadium going forward.
The multi-year naming rights partnership between the Rangers and Choctaw Casinos and Resorts was announced Wednesday.
Choctaw Stadium was reconfigured to a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue when the Rangers moved across the street to Globe Life Field last year.
