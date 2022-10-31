The XFL is coming back (again) this February, and on Monday the league announced the names, logos and locations of the eight teams which will be playing in the league this time around.

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis Battlehawks

Vegas Vipers

The league, which is co-owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is headquartered in Arlington at Choctaw Stadium.

The former home of the Texas Rangers will serve a central practice venue and training center for all 8 teams, including coaches and athletic training staff.

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops will be back to coach the Arlington Renegades.

READ MORE: Renegades return to Arlington for another XFL reboot

The XFL Draft will be held in November.

The XFL originally launched as a concept in 2001, led by then WWF owner Vince MacMahon. The league folded after one season.

The league then returned in 2020, but the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the league declared bankruptcy shortly after.

MacMahon sold the rights to the league to The Rock and his business partners in August 2020.

XFL Team Logos

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Source: XFL

"Every one of these logos has a unique energy, intensity, and electricity that each team and their fans will bring on game day. Now is the time for our fans to get behind a team – THEIR team – and wear these logos and represent their city with pride," said Dwayne Johnson. "We have our cities, our team identities, and our rockstar coaches. Now we get to fill our rosters with hungry and deserving players that will wear their uniforms with XFL pride."

The new version of the XFL kicks off February 18, 2023.