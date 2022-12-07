Child dies of flu complications in Dallas County

article

Dallas County confirmed its first pediatric flu-related death of the season.

The health department said the child died over the final weekend of November.

That child’s name and age were not released.

Dallas County said the number of flu cases appears to be rising. About 25% of all recent tests were positive.

But so far this season, there have been no adult flu-related deaths in the county.