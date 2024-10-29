Newly engaged woman killed in Fort Worth wrong-way crash; fiance was lone survivor

The Brief Chelsea Cook was one of the five people killed when a wrong-way driver on Northwest Loop 820 hit her head-on. Cook's mother says she and her fiance were heading home Sunday around 3:30 a.m. after his band's gig. Evan Ranallo was the sole survivor of the crash. He had just proposed to Cook three weeks ago. Police don't know why the man driving his family of four was heading in the wrong direction. Their identities have not been released by the medical examiner's office.



The mother of a woman killed in a wrong-way crash in Fort Worth over the weekend spoke with FOX 4 about the bright future her daughter was looking forward to with her fiance.

Chelsea Cook and a family of four were killed in a head-on crash on Northwest Loop 820 early Sunday morning.

Cook’s family is celebrating her life and supporting her fiancé’s recovery. Evan Ranallo was the lone survivor of the fiery crash that killed five.

Cook was 33 and was looking forward to planning her wedding.

"She just got engaged three weeks ago. And her fiancé, they’ve been together for four years," explained Cook’s mother, Laurel Summerfield. "He showed us a picture of the ring he had designed and made by her best friend, who is a jewelry designer in Santa Fe."

Chelsea Cook and Evan Ranallo (Family Photo)

Cook’s joy and life were cut short while her fiancé is left to fight for his.

"If there was anything he could’ve done to keep her alive, he would’ve done it," Summerfield said.

It was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a car carrying a family of four — two parents and two children — was driving the wrong way on Northwest Loop 820 and crashed into the newly engaged couple. All four people in the family’s car were killed, along with Cook.

Summerfield says Ranallo had played a gig as a guitarist with his bandmates on Saturday night.

Chelsea Cook and Evan Ranallo (Family Photo)

"After the show was over, one of the things he always did — and Chelsea was with him that night — was carted all the band equipment back to the rehearsal space and left the equipment and trailer there, and they were driving home. That’s why they were out at 3:30 in the morning."

Featured article

Ranallo initially did not know his fiancee passed away. His family broke the news to him at the hospital once he could communicate.

Police do not have answers as to why the driver of the family’s vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes, and they may never know.

"We will probably never get blood alcohol levels because of the state of their bodies from the fire," Summerfield said.

The grieving mother says her family is relying on each other to get through this tough time.

"It’s been our promise to Chelsea since the moment we found out that we will not up in a ball and be ruined by this," Summerfield said. "We will be happy again."

Chelsea Cook (Family Photo)

As for the deceased family of four in the car traveling the wrong way, the medical examiner has yet to officially identify those victims.