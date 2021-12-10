Chef Gordon Ramsay moves restaurant headquarters to Las Colinas

article

TV chef Gordon Ramsay moved his restaurant empire’s headquarters to North Texas.

The Dallas Morning News reported the company called Gordon Ramsay North America relocated from California to Las Colinas earlier this year.

The company is now on a hiring spree with plans to open 18 new restaurants nationwide next year.

The restaurant company is separate from Ramsay’s TV production company, which helps produce FOX’s Master Chef and Hell’s Kitchen.

READ MORE:

Portillo’s opening Chicago-style hot dog restaurant in North Texas

Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas

Advertisement

Former Texas Rangers star Ian Kinsler opens sporting goods store in Deep Ellum