North Texas man kills daughter while breaking up her fight with mother, deputies say

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The Brief An Azle man is facing a first-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing his adult daughter while attempting to break up a physical fight between her and her mother. Charles Brooks was arrested on a $2 million bond after confessing to investigators that he retrieved a loaded handgun, which he claims discharged during the intervention. The identity of the victim and the precise circumstances surrounding how the gun discharged remain under investigation by local authorities and the Texas Rangers.



A North Texas man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed his daughter while attempting to break up a physical fight between her and her mother, authorities said.

Charles Brooks, 61, was arrested following the Sunday shooting at a private residence in Azle, located in northeast Parker County. He is being held at the Parker County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Fatal intervention

The backstory:

Parker County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at the home on June 21 and found an adult female with a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies, along with fire and medical personnel, attempted lifesaving measures and CPR, but the victim died at the scene. Authorities have not yet released her name.

Investigators learned that a physical altercation had broken out between the victim and her mother inside the home, according to Sgt. Shane Cartwright, a public information officer for the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooks confessed to investigators that he retrieved a handgun, loaded it, and chambered a round before stepping in to separate the two women, Cartwright said. According to Brooks' account to police, the firearm discharged during the intervention, striking his daughter.

Brooks was charged with first-degree felony murder. His bond was set by Parker County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Kelvin Miles.

What they're saying:

"The thoughts and prayers of the Sheriff's Office are with the family and loved ones of this victim," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a statement.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Texas Rangers.