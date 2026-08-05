Two missing Dallas girls found safe following public tips

The Brief Two children, ages 5 and 13, reported critically missing early Wednesday morning have been located following public tips. A Good Samaritan returned the 5-year-old girl to the original location, while patrol officers found the 13-year-old in the Mountain View area. Both girls were evaluated by Dallas Fire-Rescue before being transported to the Dallas Advocacy Center.



Two young girls reported critically missing from south of Downtown Dallas on Wednesday morning have been found safe following tips from the public, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Missing children found

What we know:

The children – a 5-year-old and a 13-year-old – left a location in the 1400 block of Belleview Street on foot around 5 a.m.

Police said the pair eventually obtained transportation to the Mountain View area. Following public advisories and media coverage, a Good Samaritan returned the 5-year-old girl to the Belleview Street address, where responding officers met them.

Around 11:50 a.m., patrol units located the 13-year-old in the Mountain View area.

Both children were evaluated by Dallas Fire-Rescue and transported to the Dallas Advocacy Center on Samuel Boulevard. Authorities did not report any major injuries.

What we don't know:

When asked if the case is being investigated as an abduction or a runaway, police simply said it's still under investigation.