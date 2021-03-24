Chance of severe weather for much of North Texas Wednesday night

The chance of severe weather returns for much of North Texas Wednesday night.

The biggest risk for severe weather is in areas south and southeast of Dallas, with that portion having a marginal severe weather risk. The rest of North Texas has a slight or marginal risk of severe weather.

The biggest threat from these storms are rain, hail, high winds, and slight chances for an isolated tornado. The hail could be up to quarter-sized.

Storms will develop west and southwest of I-35, before moving northeast as we get closer to sunset.

The most active period for storms is expected to be from 6-8 p.m. and into the overnight hours.