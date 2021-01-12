CES 2021: LG unveils artificial intelligence for "at-home" products

From sanitizing robots to a self-cleaning water dispenser, LG Electronics is redefining what it means to be "at home."

The tech giant unveiled a series of new products on day two of the Consumer Electronics Show with a clear connect to COVID while offering an individual experience.

When your living room becomes a classroom, your bedroom, home office and your kitchen an incubator for your new side hustle, being at home takes on a whole new meaning.

Tech execs from LG introduced a bevy of brand new products, like wearable and portable air purifiers.

A new door-in-door tinted glass fridge with a supersized front panel lets you see inside just by knocking on the door instead of opening it up. It’s complete with stainless steel panels and ice that's cubed, crushed or crafted into spheres. Their UV nanotechnology automatically refreshes the nozzle on the water dispenser to virtually eliminate bacteria using ultraviolet light.

In the laundry room, there’s a towering new idea packed with technology that learns your preferred settings and tells the dryer how to set itself.

Q-NED Nanocell LCD and new OLED technology are making way for bigger sets with smaller components to deliver sharp swift and smooth pictures in a slim design. Plus, AI sound features that up-mix audio to a virtual 5.1.2 channels.

You can expect some of these products on store shelves in Q2 from LG.

Watch LG unveil new products at CES 2021: lg.com/global/exhibition/index.html

