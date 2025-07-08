Center Point rallies in ongoing flood search of Guadalupe River

The Brief A multi-agency search is underway in Center Point, Texas, for people missing after a flash flood on the Guadalupe River. Teams from across the nation, including volunteers and dive teams, are assisting in the difficult search efforts. The search is ongoing, with crews hoping to find survivors but preparing for the possibility of helping families find closure.



In Center Point, Texas, law enforcement officers and volunteers joined forces to try to find missing people.

On the banks of the Guadalupe River, it's hard to imagine how high the water levels rose during the flash flood. A whole area of mess from trees and debris.

The search for missing people on the banks of the Guadalupe River is ongoing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What we know:

There's nonstop urgency in Kerr County as military searches continue in the sky, volunteers and first responders search on the ground and dive teams look in the waters.

The small town of Center Point, with just a few thousand residents, is now at the center of a search mission that's brought teams from across the nation.

Construction crews volunteer

What they're saying:

A construction company out of San Antonio sent Shane Johnson, Ricardo Barbosa and a crew of their colleagues to volunteer in the search efforts.

"Our company is about the community and helping the community, and we just wanted to come out and see what we could do," said Johnson.

"We're going to clean debris. We’re going to search RVs, vehicles, everything that we can to help," said Barbosa.

They work hand-in-hand with first responders and say they were briefed on the difficulty of the task they're doing.

"Expect the worst, but hoping for the best," said Barbosa.

It's a reality no one could have imagined. Searching miles of water for victims, many of them children, who have been missing for many days.

Dig deeper:

Jaclyn Horton and Ariel Benavidez came from San Antonio, after a friend reached out for extra help.

"We came down here just because this is what we would want somebody to do for us if we felt this tragedy," said Horton.

"At the end of the day, we want to find people, and we want to find them alive, but we know the chances are we're going to help somebody say goodbye unfortunately," she said.

Search teams from across the state and tons of different departments are prepared to stay as long as necessary.

"We're doing this for the survivors as much as we're doing this for the victims, because they need to keep going. They need to start that healing process and in order for them to do that we have to start here," said Benavidez,