Celebration of Asian culture happening this weekend in Grand Prairie

The same week Congress approved legislation to curtail the rise in hate crimes, a celebration of Asian culture begins in North Texas.

On Saturday, the first annual Neasian Festival will be held at the Asia Times Square Plaza in Grand Prairie.

Because of recent hate, the event was moved up from October.

Matthew Loh, the chief operating officer at Asia Times Square, said he hopes the square will be a destination for connecting cultures.

"I think by learning other cultures and traditions we’ll be able to accept our differences a little bit better. The clock in the back has a special message for us. It’s the Loh Foundation clock and the message is to spread love, provide opportunity, give hope to all," he said.

The Neasian Festival and grand opening of Asia Times Square is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

LINK: asiatimessquare.com