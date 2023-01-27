Cedar Hill police investigating 4-year-old girl's school choking death

article

Family, friends and teachers in Cedar Hill, south of Dallas, are remembering a student who choked to death at school.

Multicolored balloons were released Thursday in honor of 4-year-old Mireya Jaimes Albarran.

She was a pre-K student at Highlands Elementary School who reportedly loved school, her family, and every color of the rainbow.

Albarran died last week after choking on a piece of her lunch.

Cedar Hill ISD said it is cooperating with a police investigation into what happened.

"I can share with confidence that our CHISD Athletic Department provides annual CPR training to campus staff including PE teachers, health clinical staff, special education bus drivers, athletic coaches, band, cheer and dance staff. In addition, campus supervising nurses, clinic aides and cafeteria managers are all trained in both CPR and the Heimlich maneuver (now called abdominal thrusts). But we will do more," Cedar Hill Superintendent Gerald Hudson said in a letter to parents.

The school district said it is looking to provide more staff training opportunities and will research choking rescue devices that were brought to its attention following Albarran’s death.

Grief counselors were at the school all week to help Albarran’s teachers and classmates.

"Her family and school community will never be the same and I will never be the same either. As educators, we strive to build healthy and positive relationships with our scholars and when one of them passes away, we too grieve and long to see their faces back in our classrooms," Superintendent Hudson said.