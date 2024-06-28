Cedar Hill police chase: Suspect leaned out of moving car and shot at officers

Cedar Hill police released new information and video of a police chase on Wednesday that started in Cedar Hill and ended with a shootout in Dallas.

Police held a news conference on Friday about the shooting that left the suspect in the hospital.

It started when officers located a suspect, Jerail Fuewell, with active warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

When officers attempted to detain Fuewell, he got into his Mercury sedan and drove off.

Police chased the suspect on Highway 67 as he went from Cedar Hill into Duncanville and eventually Dallas.

Dash camera video shows Fuewell's car exiting the highway at Wheatland Road and drove onto the median before leaning out of his car and opening fire on the officers.

Fuewell hopped out of the car on foot and began to fire at officers.

A Cedar Hill officer and a Duncanville police officer returned fire, hitting Fuewell.

He remains in the hospital at this time.

Video shows at least four bullet holes through the front windshield of a Cedar Hill police cruiser.

Cedar Hill police chief Ely Reyes says the officer fired through his own windshield, but it is unknown if the suspect's shots also struck the windshield.

No officers were injured.

Both officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave as a part of department policy.