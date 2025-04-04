Violent crime spree end in fatal stabbing of 63-year-old Arlington woman: affidavit

article

The Brief A 63-year-old woman, Erma Azeez, was fatally stabbed in a random attack at an Arlington apartment complex on March 31. The suspect, 23-year-old Jacob Arriaga-Guerrero, was on parole and wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the attack. Police later found out that Guerrero's parents reported him missing that same day and warned officers of his violent criminal history. Witnesses tried to stop the attack—one fired a shot at the ground during the stabbing—before Guerrero fled the scene and later tampered with his ankle monitor. Guerrero was arrested the next day after he was the alleged driver in a hit-and-run involving a stolen SUV. He now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and auto theft.



A newly released affidavit reveals disturbing details about the arrest of a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in a random attack while he was out on parole and wearing an ankle monitor.

Before the stabbing, the suspect was allegedly on a crime spree and had been arrested for multiple serious offenses across North Texas.

What we know:

On Monday, March 31, just before midnight, Arlington officers responded to disturbance calls at the Rise at Heather Ridge Apartments.

The initial caller reported a man was hitting a woman. A witness at the scene fired a gun to stop the attack.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Erma Adeyemo Azeez unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from multiple stab wounds, according to the affidavit.

It’s unclear if Azeez lived at the apartment complex, but police noted her car was still running outside, with both driver’s side doors open.

The suspect was later identified as 23-year-old Jacob Arriaga-Guerrero.

Witnesses Tried to Stop the Killing

One witness told police he heard a woman screaming for help as he arrived at his apartment. He saw Guerrero allegedly attacking Azeez, who was yelling, "He’s trying to stab me."

The witness said he threw a concrete block at Guerrero, but the attack continued. He then retrieved a gun and fired a shot into the ground, prompting Guerrero to "walk away."

Another witness said she heard the screams from inside her apartment. She saw Guerrero stabbing Azeez and watched as the first witness fired a shot into the ground. She attempted to record the incident, but the video is poor quality. However, it reportedly captures the moment the witness pointed the gun at Guerrero and shows him walking away.

Suspect identified and arrested

Shortly after the stabbing, police received a missing persons report in the same area—filed by Guerrero’s parents, who told officers they hadn’t seen him in hours and feared he might hurt himself or others.

They informed police that Guerrero had a violent criminal history. He was on parole for aggravated robbery and wearing an ankle monitor at the time.

The description of his clothing matched what witnesses reported, and police confirmed his ankle monitor placed him at the apartment complex during the time of the attack.

Hours later, authorities discovered the ankle monitor had been tampered with. When officers went to arrest Guerrero, he had already fled his home.

Hit-and-Run Incident

The day after the stabbing, police received a 911 call about a hit-and-run in Arlington. The caller said a driver in an SUV struck a pedestrian who was walking a dog, hit another vehicle, and fled the scene. The driver was allegedly Guerrero, according to Arlington police.

Officers discovered the SUV had been reported stolen nearby. They tracked the vehicle to a location where Guerrero was taken into custody.

Charged Filed

According to Arlington police and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, Guerrero will be charged with aggravated assault in connection with Azeez’s death. Officials say charges could be upgraded, depending on the medical examiner’s ruling on the official cause and manner of death.

Guerrero also faces charges of collision involving injury, animal cruelty, and theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the hit-and-run.

He is currently in the Arlington jail and is expected to be transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. No bond has been set.

What we don't know:

It is still unknown whether Azeez lived at the apartment complex or why she was there. Authorities have not confirmed if there was any prior connection between Azeez and Guerrero.

Prior Offenses and Ankle Monitor Background

Just days before the fatal stabbing, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help identifying Guerrero in connection with several "serious crimes." Deputies said he refused to identify himself and was uncooperative. Tips from the public eventually led to his identification.

Last week, Guerrero was charged with aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Crowley police said Guerrero stole a black Ford F-350 with a gun inside, then used that gun to rob a woman at a Walmart off FM 1187. He allegedly led police on a chase before crashing in Burleson.

Despite those charges, he was released on parole.

