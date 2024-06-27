Cedar Hill police chase ends with shootout, suspect hurt

article

A police chase that started in Cedar Hill ended in Dallas with a shootout that left a suspect hospitalized.

Cedar Hill police said the chase started around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on Joe Wilson Road in Cedar Hill. A Duncanville officer joined in shortly afterward.

It ended a few minutes later in the 8000 block of the Marvin D. Love Freeway in Dallas.

The driver then exchanged gunfire with the Cedar Hill and Duncanville officers.

Bullet holes could be seen in the window of one Cedar Hill police squad car.

No officers were hurt, but the suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Cedar Hill police have not said what prompted the chase.

Dallas police are investigating the shooting.