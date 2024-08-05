Cedar Hill ISD adding 10 electric school buses to its fleet

Cedar Hill ISD is going electric to get students to and from school.

The district rolled out its first clean-powered electric bus with more buses to come.

The school district is cruising into the future with a fleet of new, electric school buses.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) helped secure the nearly $2 million in rebate funding to obtain 10 electric school buses for the school that’s part of her district.

The Clean School Bus funding comes from President Joe Biden's Investing in America Initiative.

"You may ask yourself why the need for electric school buses? Overall, they are good for the environment," Crockett said. "But we know that diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other medical conditions."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, school buses travel over 4 billion miles per year and transport some 25 million children every day.

"Replacing diesel buses with clean burning alternatives will improve the air quality around schools, making the air cleaner for children, for bus drivers, for faculty and neighbors to breathe," said Dr. Eartha Nance with the EPA.

Incoming sophomore Saniyah McGrew relies on school buses to get to and from class. She’s grateful for the investment in her health.

"Your support is helping us to create a brighter and cleaner future for everyone," she said.

Since this is a rebate program, the district has to pay for the buses up front. It will start with one and grow their fleet to 10 as it can.