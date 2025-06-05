Cedar Hill ISD chooses lone finalist for superintendent

article

The Brief Dr. Maria Gamell has been named the sole finalist for Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent. Gamell brings 24 years of education experience, most recently as Chief Human Resources Officer for Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. A 21-day waiting period is required before the board can officially hire her as superintendent.



Cedar Hill ISD has announced their sole finalist for superintendent of schools.

Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent

Dr. Maria Gamell has been named as the lone finalist for the position of superintendent. The decision was made during Thursday's board meeting following an extensive search and interview process.

With 24 years of experience in education, she most recently served as chief human resources officer in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD in Tarrant County. Throughout her career as a campus principal and district leader, Cedar Hill ISD says she has shown a strong dedication to student achievement, staff growth, and fostering meaningful community partnerships.

What they're saying:

"I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve the Cedar Hill community in our united efforts to positively impact the lives of every student in the district," Gamell said. "I understand and believe in the responsibility that the Board of Trustees has entrusted with me, and I will serve on behalf of every student to provide a school experience that is focused on individual student success, supports individual talents and passions, upholds district pride, and cultivates meaningful relationships that make a difference for every ONE. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated educators and staff, families, and students to build on the legacy of Cedar Hill ISD."

"We are thrilled to announce Dr. Maria Gamell as the lone finalist for superintendent," said Dr. Denise Roache-Davis, President of the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees. "The Board is confident that she will lead our district with vision, integrity, and a strong commitment to academic excellence."

What's next:

State law requires a 21-day waiting period following the naming of a lone finalist before the appointment can be made official. The Board anticipates finalizing the selection and officially hiring the new superintendent following this required period.