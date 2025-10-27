2 Cedar Hill band directors placed on leave amid allegations with multiple former students

article

The Brief Two band directors at Cedar Hill High School have been placed on administrative leave. The action follows allegations involving former students; the district confirmed no current students are involved. The school district is cooperating with the police investigation, but the specific allegations and the identities of those involved remain unclear.



What we know:

The Cedar Hill High School principal informed parents Friday that two directors were placed on leave pending a police investigation. The district confirmed there are no allegations involving current students.

The district is cooperating with police officials as they investigate the situation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Cedar Hills Police Department at 972-291-5181.

Local perspective:

An interim band director is leading the organization as the school works to secure a long-term substitute.

What we don't know:

The identities of the band directors and the former students have not been released, and the nature of the specific allegations remains unclear.