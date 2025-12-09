Fort Worth ISD Board to discuss next steps in state takeover
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) board members are scheduled to meet Tuesday night to receive an update on the impending state takeover triggered by years of failing performance at one of the district’s schools.
Fort Worth ISD state takeover
What we know:
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is moving to implement a new Board of Managers to lead the district after one specific campus received a failing academic grade for the fifth consecutive year.
A central focus of tonight's meeting is a five-year improvement plan to be presented by the Superintendent. Board members will learn more about the next steps in the state’s intervention process.
The meeting will also include a vote to finalize the school calendar for the upcoming academic year.
The board meeting is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth ISD School Board agenda, and previous FOX 4 coverage.