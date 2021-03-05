Catholic Charities of Fort Worth in need of donations to keep helping families in need

A non-profit partner in Tarrant County's effort to help the needy is in need of help itself.

Catholic Charities of Fort Worth is stretched thin by the pandemic and the winter storm.

The non-profit made Friday "diaper day."

"We get diaper donations and then get them out to families because they are expensive," said Francine Speer, with CCFW.

The organization is Tarrant County’s primary referral when people in need dial 211.

But now, Catholic Charities Fort Worth finds itself in need because the community suffering is so widespread.

"Right now, we have about 3,000 people on the waitlist for COVID, then we had 17 clients call in after the snow and ice," Speer said.

Its waitlist for providing help with rent payments, utilities, and food is now 2-3 months out. That translates in to a $4.2 million deficit.

"You’ve got people who support Catholic Charities who were affected, and then you’ve got our clients who are affected, and I think what we really see in real time is that our clients are in poverty so they are doubly impacted because they were already struggling to make ends meet," Speer explained.

Transportation is another service they provide. A van provides free rides to and from vaccine sites for those with appointments but no way to get there.

"What we really need are donations in dollars so that we can meet the people’s needs," Speer said. "A lot of people they just need that financial assistance."

Case workers who picked up diapers for clients described just how much every bit helps.

"They’re excited. Diapers are expensive. I just handed out some [Thursday] and my client was actually really surprised at the quantity and quality of the diapers," case worker Brandy Sapp said.