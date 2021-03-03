Cashier-less store opens at Dallas Love Field

article

A retail store with no cashiers is now open at Dallas Love Field.

Retail store Hudson Nonstop allows customers to swipe a credit card when they enter, grab what they want and walk out.

The store uses Amazon’s "Just Walk Out" technology. The no-contact technology tracks what customers take off the shelf and then charges them accordingly.

"As the pandemic has gone on a lot of folks are worried about being in crowded stores or having contact with other individuals. This store is ideal. It reduces all of those apprehensions that they might have, allows them to get in and get out," said Mark Duebner, the director of aviation at Love Field.

Hudson officials said more of the stores will be popping up at airports across the United States in the coming months.