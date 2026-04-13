2 arrested, stolen mail recovered after U-Haul chase across Carrollton

The Brief Carrollton Police arrested two people who took them on a dangerous police chase across the city in a U-Haul truck in March. 37-year-old Shane Lusk and 29-year-old Kasia Martin drove the U-Haul across medians, gas station parking lots and front yards before being arrested. Both individuals had active arrest warrants, and investigators recovered stolen mail, multiple credit cards, tax documents and ID cards in the vehicle.



A wild police chase in Carrollton involving a U-Haul truck ended with two people arrested and a large amount of stolen mail recovered.

Wild U-Haul chase across Carrollton

What we know:

On March 5, Carrollton Police pursued a U-Haul truck across the city. Police originally attempted to pull the truck over for littering and failing to signal a lane change.

The chase began at a Chevron gas station on North Josey Lane before the vehicle drove onto the George Bush Turnpike.

During the pursuit, the U-Haul drove across multiple medians, gas station parking lots and front yards in an attempt to evade police.

The chase ended in a residential area in the 2100 block of Marin Drive. 35-year-old Shane Lusk and 29-year-old Kasia Martin were arrested at the scene.

Lusk was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, and also had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation for fraud in Dallas County. Martin had an active arrest warrant for theft in Denton County.

Officials recovered numerous credit and debit cards in different names, tax documents, vehicle titles, checks, passports and ID cards from backpacks located in the U-Haul truck.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is now leading the investigation and is working with the U.S. Attorney's Office to pursue federal charges.

"USPIS extends its appreciation to our partners at the Carrollton Police Department for their vigilance and proactive efforts during routine patrol, which led to the safe apprehension of the individuals," the agency said in a statement to FOX 4.

What we don't know:

Police did not announce the total amount of stolen mail and information in the truck.

Federal investigators said they are only investigating one of the suspects, but did not specify who.

"O.K., you messed up"

What they're saying:

"I just immediately thought that’s a dumb person."

FOX 4's David Sentendrey spoke to Debra Strait-Almaguer, a witness who saw the U-Haul truck drive across a lawn on the property across from hers.

"He turned, and it’s a dead end," Almaguer said. "Nowhere to go, and the cops blocked him in."

Debra Strait-Almaguer

Almaguer worked in banking for decades, and says it's "unnerving" that the two suspects were able to acquire the amount of stolen information in the truck.

"I don’t know how they’re getting the information unless it’s just stealing it from mailboxes," Almaguer continued.

"It’s still shocking to me how they got the information. When that comes out that’ll be interesting to know."