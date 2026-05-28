Students injured after band tower collapses at high school in Frisco

article

The Brief Four minors were hurt after a band tower collapsed at a Frisco high school. The structure reportedly fell while students were climbing on it. Officials have not released details on the injuries or identities involved.



Four minors are injured after an old band tower collapsed Thursday at Centennial High School in Frisco.

Frisco tower collapses

What we know:

The tower collapsed while three students were climbing it, Frisco PD said in a Thursday evening statement. At least one additional minor was also injured. The tower was about 30 feet tall. Officials arrived on the scene around 6:45 p.m.

Three have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and a fourth was also injured but not transported. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Frisco ISD maintenance teams have cordoned off the area in preparation to take the fallen tower apart, the release says.

What we don't know:

The identities of the injured people were not released, nor were the manner or severity of their injuries.