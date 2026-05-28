Students injured after band tower collapses at high school in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas - Four minors are injured after an old band tower collapsed Thursday at Centennial High School in Frisco.
Frisco tower collapses
What we know:
The tower collapsed while three students were climbing it, Frisco PD said in a Thursday evening statement. At least one additional minor was also injured. The tower was about 30 feet tall. Officials arrived on the scene around 6:45 p.m.
Three have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and a fourth was also injured but not transported. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Frisco ISD maintenance teams have cordoned off the area in preparation to take the fallen tower apart, the release says.
What we don't know:
The identities of the injured people were not released, nor were the manner or severity of their injuries.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Centennial High School and Frisco PD.