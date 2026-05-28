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Students injured after band tower collapses at high school in Frisco

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Published  May 28, 2026 8:26 PM CDT
Frisco
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • Four minors were hurt after a band tower collapsed at a Frisco high school.
    • The structure reportedly fell while students were climbing on it.
    • Officials have not released details on the injuries or identities involved.

FRISCO, Texas - Four minors are injured after an old band tower collapsed Thursday at Centennial High School in Frisco.

Frisco tower collapses

What we know:

The tower collapsed while three students were climbing it, Frisco PD said in a Thursday evening statement. At least one additional minor was also injured. The tower was about 30 feet tall. Officials arrived on the scene around 6:45 p.m.

Three have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and a fourth was also injured but not transported. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Frisco ISD maintenance teams have cordoned off the area in preparation to take the fallen tower apart, the release says. 

What we don't know:

The identities of the injured people were not released, nor were the manner or severity of their injuries. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from Centennial High School and Frisco PD.

Frisco