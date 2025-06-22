Carrollton police officer arrested, faces sexual assault charge

article

The Brief A Carrollton police officer was arrested Friday by Irving police on a sexual assault charge. Officer Wes Melton, 42, was off-duty at the time of his arrest and has been placed on administrative leave. Melton has bonded out of jail, and investigations are ongoing.



Carrollton Police Officer Arrested

What we know:

Officer Wes Melton, 42, was off-duty at the time of his arrest, according to a statement from the Carrollton Police Department. He was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of E. Las Colinas Boulevard in Irving.

Melton has been with the Carrollton department since January 2024 and is currently assigned to Patrol. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both a criminal investigation and an Internal Affairs investigation.

Booking information lists Melton under the name Wes Masters Melton, with a booking date and time of June 21, 2025, at 2:30 a.m. The charge is listed as sexual assault, a second-degree felony, with a pending court disposition.

What we don't know:

Details about the allegations have not been released.

As of Sunday, June 22, Melton is no longer listed on the Irving jail roster. He is also not listed on the Dallas County jail roster. FOX 4 News has reached out to Irving Police to see if he bonded out of jail.