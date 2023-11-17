Carrollton mother accused of stabbing husband, driving car with kids into pond

Police say a Carrollton mother allegedly stabbed her husband on Friday morning and then drove her car into a pond with her kids inside.

Carrollton police were called to Tall Knight Lane just before 8 a.m. on Friday by a man claiming he had been stabbed by his wife.

He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Lewisville police officers were called to a vehicle that had been driven into a retention pond off of Hebron Parkway.

Inside the vehicle, police found a woman, later confirmed to be the wife of the stabbed man, and three children, ages 8, 9 and 12.

Lewisville police and firefighters were able to pull a woman and two of the children from the vehicle. A third child was able to free themselves.

One child was resuscitated at the scene by a Lewisville police officer at the scene, another was revived on the way to the hospital by Lewisville paramedics.

All four were taken to the hospital, where one child is in critical condition and two others are stable, according to police.

The woman is in police custody and is expected to be charged soon.

Police have not identified the members of the family or what may have led to the stabbing.