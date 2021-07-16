Carrollton man given 63-year prison sentence after being found with 2,253 grams of date rape drug

article

A 55-year-old Carrollton man was given a 63-year prison sentence in Collin County for intent to sell date rape drugs after he was found with the drugs following a high-speed chase.

Robert Joseph Mangiafico Jr. was sentenced after being found guilty of intent to deliver a controlled substance and evading arrest in a vehicle.

According to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Mangiafico also had previous theft convictions, including a 40-year prison sentence for money laundering, which involved elderly fraud.

Mangiafico’s crimes stem from a chase back on September 18, 2019, when a trooper reported seeing Mangiafico speed past him at 100 mph on President George Bush Turnpike.

The trooper tried to stop him, but Mangiafico fled and was swerving in and out of traffic as he continued to speed up to 100 mph.

The chase lasted more than 10 miles and ended when Mangiafico crashed into a barrier wall at Renner Road.

During a search of his vehicle, investigators found a two-liter soda bottle that had 2,253 grams of GHB, which is known as the date rape drug.

A detective testified that Mangiafico was selling the drugs, as a normal amount for a single use is one or two grams.

After being found guilty, Judge John Roach Jr. sentenced Mangiafico to 63 years in prison for intent to deliver a controlled substance and 20 years for evading arrest.