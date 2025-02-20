Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Carrollton water leak leads to impressively icy mess

By
Published  February 20, 2025 11:12am CST
Carrollton
FOX 4

Carrollton burst pipe freezes

A burst pipe on Luna Road in Carrollton on Wednesday turned into an icy mess.

CARROLLTON, Texas - A water main break in Carrollton has led to an impressively icy mess.

What we know:

The city of Carrollton says that city crews have been working to repair the water leak along Luna Road since Wednesday night.

Freezing temperatures caused the water from the burst pipe to freeze, covering the road, cars and power lines with ice.

Crews were able to clear the southbound lanes, but only one of the northbound lanes is open until the leak is fully repaired.

Image 1 of 12

City of Carrollton

What we don't know:

At this time, we don't know how long it will take to repair the leak.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the City of Carrollton and images from SKY 4.

CarrolltonWinter WeatherInstagram Links