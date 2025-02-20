PHOTOS: Carrollton water leak leads to impressively icy mess

A water main break in Carrollton has led to an impressively icy mess.

What we know:

The city of Carrollton says that city crews have been working to repair the water leak along Luna Road since Wednesday night.

Freezing temperatures caused the water from the burst pipe to freeze, covering the road, cars and power lines with ice.

Crews were able to clear the southbound lanes, but only one of the northbound lanes is open until the leak is fully repaired.

What we don't know:

At this time, we don't know how long it will take to repair the leak.