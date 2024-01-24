Carrollton man injured in home explosion sues Atmos Energy

A Carrollton man who was badly injured when his home exploded is now suing Atmos Energy.

A lawyer says Sergio Valdez had severe burns on his face and arms following a blast on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Courtesy: Carrollton Fire Rescue

He is still in the hospital.

The lawsuit claims Atmos was negligent in monitoring the pipeline system near Valdez's home.

He and his wife are seeking $1 million in damages.

Atmos has not responded to the lawsuit.

The company and the Carrollton Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the explosion.