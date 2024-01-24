Carrollton man injured in home explosion sues Atmos Energy
CARROLLTON, Texas - A Carrollton man who was badly injured when his home exploded is now suing Atmos Energy.
A lawyer says Sergio Valdez had severe burns on his face and arms following a blast on Saturday, Jan. 20.
Courtesy: Carrollton Fire Rescue
He is still in the hospital.
The lawsuit claims Atmos was negligent in monitoring the pipeline system near Valdez's home.
He and his wife are seeking $1 million in damages.
Atmos has not responded to the lawsuit.
The company and the Carrollton Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the explosion.